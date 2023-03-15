Basiru Darboe resigns from NPP after scoring zero in primaries

Controversial politician Basiru Darboe has resigned from the National People's Party after scoring zero votes in the party's primaries for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship.
Shortly before the primaries, which was held last week in Brikama, Darboe bragged about having the support of NPP grassroots supporters and would win the primaries to become the party's candidate.
He claimed he had the conviction that the delegates would give him their votes, but Darboe ended up with zero votes.
In a WhatsApp audio message that is currently making the rounds, the controversial politician announced he has resigned from the ruling party.
"I have resigned from the NPP because I don't want to be part of the party's activities anymore," he said.
According to Darboe, the NPP is facing factional infighting. He appealed to his colleagues to remove him from all the NPP WhatsApp groups.
Seedy Ceesay, a journalist with QTV, is the ruling party's candidate for the chairmanship of the Brikama Area Council. He joined the NPP shortly after the 2021 presidential election.