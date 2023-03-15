Princess Shyngle shows off super skinny waist in new photos

Former Nollywood actress Princess Shyngle took to her Instagram and Facebook on Monday to show off her super skinny waist in new photos.
"My soft girl era," she wrote.
One of her followers commented: "So your mission is to cut your waist into two, right? Ain't you tired of being slay."
Another wrote: "While some women are busy all over the world displaying talent as medical doctors, lawyers, professors, etc. The only thing some people have to offer is to slay. Na Wao."
Samba Bah, a keen social media commenter, also said: "How many ribs have you taken off so far, and how many you got left."
Princess once claimed she removed five ribs to have a tiny waist. She disclosed: "5 ribs removed. 5 more to go. Small intestines removed, remaining the big intestines. Gat to remove all these ribs."