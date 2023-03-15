What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Bumster in trouble for telling British woman that her Gambian husband has a secret second wife

Written by Eddy Jatta

Bumbster

A famous tourist guide, Zack Gomez was last week invited to the Kairaba Police Station after informing a British woman that her Gambian husband of many years has a secret wife in The Gambia.

According to information reaching What's On-Gambia, the British wife, who was devastated after discovering her husband's double life, has filed for divorce.

"Zack is currently dating the woman," said a source.

But when contacted, Zack denied the allegations. He said: "It is a lie that I am dating the lady. Even at the Kairaba Police Station, I told them outright that the lady is just a friend."

He added that he never told the British woman about her now estranged husband's secret wife.

"The police have called me again and I am going to answer them on Wednesday. But as it stands, I cannot talk to anybody until I talk to my lawyer," he said.

The British woman is currently in the country to gather more information about her estranged husband's double life.