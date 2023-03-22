Youssou Ndour's son is allegedly dating daughter of famous Gambian activist

Youssou Ndour's son Segui is allegedly dating the daughter of a famous Gambian activist, according to information reaching What's On-Gambia.
The pair allegedly met in England, where Segui was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Global Management (Leadership & Management) at the Regent's University London.
A source disclosed: "They have been dating for a while now. Both of them were students at Regent's University London, which is a private university in the United Kingdom."
She continued: "After their studies, the girl moved to Dakar to open a salon. But she later sold the salon to Segui's sister because she didn't want to be in the spotlight."
The source further revealed that Segui's alleged Gambian girlfriend recently deleted all her photos on Instagram.
"She is very quiet on social media. I follow her on Snapchat, but there is nothing about her love life. I don't know whether she is still in Dakar or has returned to London."
The girl's father (name withheld) is a very famous activist who contributed significantly to the struggle that ended former President Yahya Jammeh's 22-year-old rule.