Kiangka rapper displays his D50,000 diamond teeth

Kiangka rapper Lil ODee has claimed he is the first rapper in Gambian history to wear
diamond teeth.
The rapper recently took to his Instagram to share his mouth jewelry, showing what
looks like diamonds on the bottom and front row of his teeth.
In a chat with What's On-Gambia, Lil ODee revealed he spent D50,000 to get the
diamonds.
The young rapper wants to become one of the most talked about rappers in the country.
His music video, Nyaal Bahnjela featuring Kombonka gathered over 26,000 views on
YouTube.
In the song, he disclosed that both of his parents were born and brought up in Kiang in
the Lower River Region.