Zainab Musa Darboe gives Aida Samb a D0.5million Chevrolet Equinox

Senegalese musician Aida Samb made millions during her concert at the Pencha Mi Hall
on Saturday. He was also showered with gifts including a Chevrolet Equinox.
Famous socialite Zainab Musa Darboe, who was one of the guests of honor at the
concert, gave her the vehicle outside the hall in front of dozens of fans.
The car, which has a starting price of D550,000, was decked out like a present with
balloons and ribbons.
According to a source, Aida Samb was genuinely overjoyed at Zainab's gesture and was
all smiles when the key was handed over to him by social media influencer Alieu Sarro
Sarr.
"Zainab came back from the USA purposely for this event," said the source.
She added: "She also rained dollars on Aida Samb and gave her gold jewelry."
The Senegalese star's Pencha Mi Hall concert was attended by hundreds of fans
including her own husband Abass Jarju and famous journalist Fatou Camara.