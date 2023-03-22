What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

NAWEC employee becomes first Gambian to divorce 19 wives

Written by Aisha J

Nawec employee

An employee of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has allegedly
become the first man in Gambian history to divorce 19 wives.
According to a source, the serial divorcee was recently abandoned by two of his wives.
He&#39;s currently searching for a new wife. 
He is said to be very popular among women because of his charm and ability to woo
them. 

His last marriage was short-lived, less than one year. The now ex-wife, a
businesswoman, kicked him out of her house in Kololi after discovering he was
practicing &quot;black magic&quot;. 
Our source disclosed the man is in his early 60s. All his failed marriages were with
women from The Gambia. 
An exclusive interview with one of the ex-wives coming!