NAWEC employee becomes first Gambian to divorce 19 wives

An employee of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has allegedly
become the first man in Gambian history to divorce 19 wives.
According to a source, the serial divorcee was recently abandoned by two of his wives.
He's currently searching for a new wife.
He is said to be very popular among women because of his charm and ability to woo
them.
His last marriage was short-lived, less than one year. The now ex-wife, a
businesswoman, kicked him out of her house in Kololi after discovering he was
practicing "black magic".
Our source disclosed the man is in his early 60s. All his failed marriages were with
women from The Gambia.
An exclusive interview with one of the ex-wives coming!