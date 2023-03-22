What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Famous video vixen reveals why she leaked best friend's sex tape

Written by Eddy Jatta

Video vixen

Famous video vixen Jai Ndure took to social media last week to share a sex tape
showing her former best friend riding a man. 
The video of the steamy rendezvous is still making the rounds on WhatsApp and
TikTok. 
In a chat with What&#39;s On-Gambia, Jai revealed: &quot;I shared her sex tape with the world
because she leaked private conversations we had about my husband.&quot;
She continued: &quot;What she did to me was completely wrong and that was why I decided
to give her a taste of her own medicine.&quot;
But her best friend, who works as a nurse, denied she was the one in the sex tape. She
said she would never have sex on camera.