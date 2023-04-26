Court wants Aisha Fatty to write and explain why she shouldn't return over D100m to ex-fiancé

Famous socialite Aisha Fatty is expected to file her statement of defence before the end of this month in a civil suit against her by her former fiancé Senegalese-Gambian business tycoon Abdoulie Cham.
Abdoulie dragged her to court after she abruptly called off their wedding a few days before it was set to go ahead.
The businessman is demanding over D86 million which he allegedly expended in the purchase of gold given to the famous socialite for business along with D10 million to buy a plot of land in Bijilo to construct a shopping mall.
In his statement of claim, Abdoulie is also demanding D19.5 million that he gave Aisha for the purchase of a villa at the Fajara Waterfront, the most expensive place to live in The Gambia.
He wants the socialite to return everything that belongs to him including two luxury cars worth millions of Dalasi.
In a Writ of Summons addressed to Aisha Fatty, the Chief Justice wrote: "Within thirty (30) days from the date of service on you of this WRIT, you are required to file your defence, if any, to the claim or submit to judgment."
According to a prominent lawyer, the statement of defence is how you defend against liability for a legal claim. Aisha must either admit or deny the allegations in Cham's statement of claim.