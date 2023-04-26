Here is why Zainab Musa Darboe kissed husband's hand

In a photo that is making the rounds on social media, Zainab Musa Darboe is seen kissing her husband's hand as the two celebrated their first Koriteh together in the USA.
The famous couple got married last year in a lavish ceremony. The guests included some of the country's most popular celebrities.
Why did Zainab kiss her husband's hand?
Hand kissing may have various meanings in different countries, but in The Gambia, it is typically a sign of respect and love.
Zainab and her husband aren't shy about their affection for each other. Both in real life and on social media, the famous couple are always putting their love on display.
But according to some Islamic scholars, whether you are married or single, you are not allowed to kiss in public. Public display of affection is said to be haram.
It has been mentioned in the hadith that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “kissing your wife is Sunnah”. But he didn’t say anything about kissing in public.