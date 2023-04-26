At Senegambia, sex worker who sleeps with 30 men a day wants to return to Nigeria

A sex worker in Senegambia who sleeps with 30 men a day to meet the D30,000 target set by her Nigerian madam wants to return home, according to a source.
The source disclosed that most of the Nigerian sex workers in the country were tricked into prostitution by their madams, after promising to help them get decent jobs in The Gambia.
"They went to NAATIP for help to return to Nigeria, but they were sent away. One of them told me she is forced to have sex with 30 men a day to meet the D30,000 daily target set by her madam."
According to her, the madam was recently arrested by police in Senegambia but later released on bail.
"With all the evidence against the madam, the police still allowed her to be on bail enabling and assisting her to earn more than D105,000 per week," said the source.
She further revealed in a marathon message to What's On-Gambia that the madam always threatens to put curses on girls who try to escape.
Meanwhile, shortly before Koriteh, dozens of sex workers, most of them Nigerians, were arrested and charged with idle and disorderly behaviour. Some of them are less than 20 years old.