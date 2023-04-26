Allahu Akbar: Here is what Fatisha Ceesay said about her footballer husband Aboudlie Jallow

Famous fashionista, Fatisha Ceesay and her long-time boyfriend, professional footballer Abdoulie Jallow recently got married.
In an Instagram post, she disclosed to her 22,000 followers that the 24-year-old footballer, who plays for FC Metz in France, is her Alhamdulillah.
Fatisha wrote: "You are my Alhamdulillah. You're too far away for my hands to hold you, but too near for my heart to love you.
"You become the strongest dua I made. The dua I cried for in sujood. The dua I never forget to recite in every prayer. It is you whom my heart is directed to by Allah."
One of her followers commented: "My love, congratulations. I am so happy for you. The caption is kind of emotional. An amen, may Allah grant you both an entry into Jannah."
Another wrote: "The sweetest message ever. I am glad you both made it this far."