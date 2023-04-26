Meet the Gambian boy who spends over five hours a day watching TikToker Kelly

A Gambian migrant in Russia, E Boy Cham allegedly spends over five hours a day watching videos of Togolese TikToker, Kelly.
According to his best friend, the young man is obsessed with the famous TikToker, who has millions of followers on social media.
Kelly was born and raised in Togo. After a video of her twerking went viral, she became an internet sensation.
Media reports revealed she is based in the USA, where she works as a nurse. Her net worth is estimated at D8 million.
E boy lives in Russia. He has a son with a Russian woman.