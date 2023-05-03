Mother-of-two says goodbye to Gambian men, marries American woman

A UK-based Gambian mother-of-two (name withheld) has recently married an American woman she met on social media.
A source, who claimed to be close to her ex-husband, disclosed: "She has two children with the man, but she is now married to an American woman."
The young woman lives in Newcastle, a popular city in England that lies about two hours from the Scottish border.
"She flew to the US to marry the American. I know her very well. Her husband is a good friend of mine," said the source.
In a TikTok post, the mother-of-two wrote: "2022 almost broke me. I almost gave in but the universe had another plan. I am now healed and the happiest I have ever been."
In another post, she wrote: "The universe knew exactly what it was doing. From completely broken to being the happiest I have ever been. Some blessings do really come in disguise."