First Class Chick sparks outrage with half-naked video

Fatimah Conteh, popularly known as First Class Chick, has caused outrage after uploading a bizarre clip to her TikTok page, where she has over 11,00 followers.
The famous TikToker shared a short video last week in which she can be seen dancing in sexy underwear.
According to a source close to her, she posted the controversial video to gain more followers for her TikTok page.
But many Gambians on social media slam her post as ”unGambian” and disrespectful. One of them wrote that First Class Chick has "no atom of shame."
Another wrote: " I was shocked when I saw the video. Please girl, respect your dignity. You are in Africa, not Europe. Even Europeans don't do this."
But there were some who defended her, saying First Class Chick should not let other people decide how she live her life.
"Do whatever you want to feel like doing. Only listen to the people that feed you. Your body, your choice," said one of her followers.