ENC's new wife: Here is what we know about her

Popular dancehall musician ENC has a new wife, and she is from the Swedish city of Uppsala.
Shortly after tying the knot, the musician wrote on his Facebook: "Her royal majesty, welcome to the kingdom."
The post gathered over 1500 likes in less than two hours. One of his fans commented: "Wishing you a happy and fruitful married life".
Another wrote: "Congratulations bro! May Allah bless the union and make you the coolest in each other's eyes."
According to a source, the new wife's name is Fatou Hydara. She is a Gambian-Swedish who works in the Swedish public healthcare system.
"She's a very hardworking young woman," said the source.
ENC might likely move to Sweden to start a new life with Fatou Hydara.