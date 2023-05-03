What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

ENC's new wife: Here is what we know about her

Written by Lamin Saidy

enc

Popular dancehall musician ENC has a new wife, and she is from the Swedish city of Uppsala.

Shortly after tying the knot, the musician wrote on his Facebook: "Her royal majesty, welcome to the kingdom."

The post gathered over 1500 likes in less than two hours. One of his fans commented: "Wishing you a happy and fruitful married life".

Another wrote: "Congratulations bro! May Allah bless the union and make you the coolest in each other's eyes."

According to a source, the new wife's name is Fatou Hydara. She is a Gambian-Swedish who works in the Swedish public healthcare system.

"She's a very hardworking young woman," said the source.

ENC might likely move to Sweden to start a new life with Fatou Hydara.