NPP politician banned from Bakau New Town mosque after allegedly raping underage girl

A prominent member of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) has been banned from Bakau New Town mosque after his arrest for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.
The politician was held at the Fajara Police Station, but he was later released for reasons still unknown to the public.
A source disclosed: "He was arrested but I believe some guys high up worked on his released."
When asked whether the politician is married, the source responded: "No. I heard the mother of the child was his girlfriend. So he was sleeping with both the mum and child at the same time."
Upon hearing the news, the elders in Bakau New Town immediately decided to ban him from the mosque. He was a member of the mosque committee.
The politician is well-known in Bakau. He started his political career with the former ruling party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).