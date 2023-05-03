ST withdraws from Best of the Best

Rapper ST will not be appearing at the Best of the Best, the popular music event that this year is to be held on May 13 at the famous Q City.
One of the event organisers, Pa Jawara took to social media to announce that the multi-award-winning rapper has opted out.
He wrote: "We tried our level best to get ST but he said he will not be part of the Best of the Best this year. We respect his decision, so we have to move on."
Best of the Best, which is now one of the biggest music events in the country, is scheduled to feature headlining performances by Jizzle, Attack, Hussain Dada, Awa Gambia, Nobles and Barhama.
Other artists on the bill include Jally Naya, Dog Father, Lixen, Pinky Dope and Sparklyn Black.