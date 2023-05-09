In Lower Fulladu West, young man arrested for chopping off love rival's hand

The police in the Central River Region have arrested one Alieu Gisseh for allegedly chopping off the hand of his love rival, Edrisa Keita.
Alieu, from Sare Falley near Fulabantang, viciously attacked his victim after hearing that he was having fun with his girlfriend.
A source disclosed: "He used a cutlass to chop off Edrisa's hand."
According to the source, Edrisa was left covered in blood. He was later rushed to the Bansang Hospital, where he was immediately admitted to save his life.
His hand that was chopped off was buried in his home village of Demba Kumbell.
Our source further revealed: "Both of them were dating the same girl. When Alieu heard the girl was with Edrisa, he went to Demba Kumbell to attack him with a cutlass. It was very serious."
Alieu allegedly admitted to assaulting his love rival. He is expected to appear in court for assault causing bodily harm.