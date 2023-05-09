See Coco Ocean's invoice: Admin 1 and Mariam's wedding reception to cost D428,125

Admin 1 of What's On-Gambia and his soon-to-be wife are expected to fork out D428,125 to have their wedding reception at the Coco Ocean Resort & Spa.
The pair are planning to have their wedding reception on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
"We have already received the quotation for the reception from the F&B Operations Manager at Coco Ocean," said Admin 1.
According to him, they will invite over 150 guests including President Adama Barrow and his wife, First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow.
Many What's On-Gaabia followers, especially those in the Diaspora, promised to donate money to make the wedding reception a massive success.
Some of the country's top musicians are expected to perform at the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Eye Africa TV, Paradise TV and Kerr Fatou.