What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

See Coco Ocean's invoice: Admin 1 and Mariam's wedding reception to cost D428,125

Written by Eddy Jatta

Admin 1

Admin 1 of What's On-Gambia and his soon-to-be wife are expected to fork out D428,125 to have their wedding reception at the Coco Ocean Resort & Spa.

The pair are planning to have their wedding reception on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

"We have already received the quotation for the reception from the F&B Operations Manager at Coco Ocean," said Admin 1.

According to him, they will invite over 150 guests including President Adama Barrow and his wife, First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow.

Many What's On-Gaabia followers, especially those in the Diaspora, promised to donate money to make the wedding reception a massive success.

Some of the country's top musicians are expected to perform at the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Eye Africa TV, Paradise TV and Kerr Fatou.