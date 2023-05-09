PIU officer under investigation after punching teenager in the face

A PIU officer of the Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) is under investigation after repeatedly punching budding musician Imani Sallah in the face.
The incident, captured on video by one of Imani's friends, occurred on Saturday, May 6.
According to a source, the PIU officer allegedly punched the teenager in the face after a misunderstanding over a parking space outside a nightclub on the Senegambia Strip.
The case comes as the ACU's illegal use of force against civilians is becoming a major concern for many Gambians.
In a recent Facebook post, the president of the Gambia Bar Association Salieu Taal called for the disbanding of the unit.
“I dare say it loudly that the ACU does not know how to police in a democratic space. Their attitude towards civilians is very aggressive. I do not believe training will change the mindset of the ACU. I believe the ACU must be disbanded and replaced with a force that understands the need to provide professional services whilst respecting the rights of individuals,” he wrote.
A former student of Marina International School, Imani is one of the youngest female musicians in the country. She has thousands of views on YouTube.