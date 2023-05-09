Sheikh Ahmad Ceesay becomes multi-millionaire by selling male-enhancement sexual products

Controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Ceesay has become a multi-millionaire just by selling male-enhancement sexual products.
The Gambia-Senegalese scholar, who attended Bakoteh Upper Basic School, began creating and selling Andala Boury and Doyy Waar after his failed marriage with a university student.
Sheikh recently spent over D0.5m to perform Umrah, which is a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering.
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Goor goorlu beh asi suma bopa Makka just for the sake of Allah, thank you so much Andala Boury ak Doyy Waar yena ma sagal."
One of his followers commented: "Mashallah Serigne Ahmed Ceesay, may the almighty Allah guide and protect you."
Another wrote: "May Allah continue to bless you and answer all your duas."
Sheikh is now based in Dakar. During his recent visit to The Gambia, he stayed at the Tamala Beach Resort, spending more than D20,000 per day.
The controversial scholar has over 200,000 followers on TikTok.