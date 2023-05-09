Former side chick becomes queen in Britain

Camilla Parker Bowles has become Great Britain's new Queen after being formally crowned on Saturday, May 6, in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey
The queen and King Charles allegedly began having an affair in 1986 when he was married to Lady Diana Spencer, who died in August 1997 following a car crash in Paris.
Queen Camilla was once regarded as the most hated woman in Great Britain, with many believing she was to blame for the break of Charles and Diana's marriage.
Before leaving the Royal family, Diana disclosed in a candid interview with famous British journalist Martin Bashir that ”there were three of them in the marriage”.
"So it was crowded," she said.
Diana and Charles's divorce was finalized in 1996 - three years after British newspapers published transcripts of a private phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla.
On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Winsor Guildhall in Berkshire, England. The marriage was blessed at St. George’s Chapel.
The former side chick was crowned queen on May 6 during her husband's coronation in front of about 2,000 invited guests and a global audience of millions watching on TV and livestream.