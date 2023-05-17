First Class Chick receives marriage proposals every day!

Controversial model First Class Chick is arguably one of the most desired Gambian girls on the planet right now.
According to her, she receives daily marriage proposals from men who follow her on social media.
But despite dozens of men sliding into her DM to get her attention, First Class Chcik has been single for more than one year.
"So many men are in my DM that they want to marry me. And they are not just ordinary men. They are men with money," she said in a chat with What's On-Gambia.
When asked why she is so popular among men, First Class Chick responded: "Most of these men like women who are attractive. They also like women who are famous. That's what I think."
She continued: "Right now, marriage is not a priority for me. I want endorsement deals with famous brands to take care of myself and the people around me."
First Class Chick recently caused public outrage after sharing a video of herself in a bikini. She has over 12,000 followers on TikTok.