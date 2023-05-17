Who is Seedy Njie's new wife? All you need to know about Jabou Singateh

Seedy Njie, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, took a second wife on Sunday, May 14.
The famous politician reportedly had a private wedding ceremony with Jobou Singateh, a US-based Gambian.
It's not clear how long the couple have known each or how long they have been dating, but they were both members of the National Patriotic Students' Association (NAPSA) during their senior secondary school days.
"If I can remember, Jabou was in Gambia Senior Secondary School while Seedy was attending Nusrat. They were both in NAPSA," said a source.
Shortly after completing Grade 12 in 2004, Jabou got married to an American semester who is said to be a famous DJ in Minnesota - a state in the Upper Midwestern region of the United States. Together, the pair have two children.
After her divorce from the DJ, the mother-of-two rekindled her friendship with the deputy speaker. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, May 14.
One Ajie Ramish Touray was among the first to congratulate the couple on social media. She wrote on her Facebook: "Alhamdulilah x3. My baby sister is taken, Madam Seedy Njie. May Allah SWT bless the union."
Jabou is Seedy Njie's second wife.