Girl accuses Spain-based semester of masturb*ting in front of her

A young woman has accused a Spain-based semester of exposing himself and masturbating in front of her during a WhatsApp video call.
"This man will be calling girls on WhatsApp video and asking them to watch him masturbate for 100 euros," she said.
The young woman continued: "I managed to record him while he was masturbating."
According to her, the man called her on WhatsApp video late in the night and began masturbating.
But the young woman did not disclose how much she saw, but she alleged she saw the Spain-based semester jerking off.