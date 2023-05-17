Here is why Barhama refused to perform at Best of the Best concert

Award-winning singer and songwriter Barhama threw a tantrum and stormed offstage on Saturday at the Best of the Best after complaining about the event organizers' unprofessionalism.
"I am the coolest nigg*r, you all know. Everybody says I am cool. But today, I am going to do some motherfu*king things on stage because sometimes there is so much fuckery happening around in the industry. Being cool doesn't mean you have to f*ck with Barhama," he said.
Barhama continued: "You have to respect me, we go. you disrespect me, I f*cking disrespect you".
He dropped the mic before telling the crowd: “I am not even performing."
Later, Barhama took to Facebook.
"I would not love to go into details as to what triggered my actions but I must state that I was subjected to the most dishonorable form of disrespect and belittling at the show which really pushed me to the limits," he wrote.
He apologized to his fans for losing his temper.