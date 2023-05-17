What! Footballer Alieu Darboe says his watch is worth D0.5million

Former national footballer Alieu Darboe has disclosed on his Facebook page that he owns one of the most expensive watches in the country.
A thief recently broke into his house and disappeared with some of his valuables including the watch.
But the thief was later caught. While recovering his stolen valuables, Alieu disclosed that his timepiece is worth D500,000.
"I bought this watch for half a million," he said in a video that he later deleted from his Facebook page.
Alieu Darboe, who holds dual citizenship in The Gambia and Sweden, is a famous footballer, who played for clubs in Sweden, France, Croatia, Algeria, Egypt and Malta.
He represented The Gambia during the 2009 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.