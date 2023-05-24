Deputy IGP ran to marabout for help after his shoes were stolen

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Momodou Sowe allegedly took a leave of absence from work to visit his marabout after his shoes were stolen at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.
An insider revealed: "His shoes were stolen while he was inside the mosque performing salat. He immediately closed his office and left."
According to him, DIG Sowe was scared that his shoes were stolen to perform witcraft rituals against him.
"DIG is not very popular at the Headquarters. Many want him out, but because of his closeness to Seedy Njie and others, his contract was extended," said the insider.
DIG Sowe is one of the longest-serving police officers in the country. He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police by the president after serving many years as commissioner in the North Bank Region.
