Young woman found dead with legs spread apart

The body of a young woman was found last week in Barra, North Bank Region. She was half naked with her legs spread apart.
Police are still struggling to ascertain the identity of the woman. A passerby found the body in an incomplete house and called the police.
She was allegedly raped and strangled to death.
A Nigerian scrap metal dealer, who lives in Barra, was arrested by CID officers, but later released on bail while investigations continued.
Although the identity of the young woman is yet to be confirmed, there are rumors it could be that of a 17-year-old teenager, who was reported missing by her grandparents.
The teenager vanished after the arrest of her boyfriend for statutory rape.