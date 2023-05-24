Brother searches for young man who wanted to disvirgin her sister

A brother is searching for a young man who allegedly tried to disvirgin his 17-year-old sister.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, the brother wrote: "He wanted to spoil my sister and the girl is just 17 years old."
He continued: "His name is Mustapha Kijera. He nearly took my sister's virginity and spoiled her education. Please, help to find this man."
When asked whether Mustapha was dating his sister, he responded: "They were not dating. He was the one following her."
What's On-Gambia advised him to report the matter to the police. It's illegal in The Gambia to have sex with a girl who is under 18 years old.