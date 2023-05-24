What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

A2 Di Fulani drops new single "Boy Poulo"

Written by Lamin Saidy

A2 Di Fulani

A2 Di Fulani is no stranger to making amazing music. The award-winning musician recently dropped a new single, "Boy Pullo".

He announced on YouTube: "Thanks for the continued support. God bless you all, album dropping soon."

One of his fans commented that the new single is a masterpiece. He wrote: "This is a masterpiece, like always it's a banger. The rhythm, the lyrics, the melody and the context couldn't have been any better."

Another fan commented: "Big respect and good continuation. We are very proud of you every day.

A2 Di Fulani is the first Gambian musician to break into the Guinean market. He has a massive fan base in the West African country.

 