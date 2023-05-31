Sankareh tells youngsters in his neighborhood to stop calling him uncle

Government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh has allegedly told the youngsters in his neighborhood of Banjuliniding to stop calling him uncle.
One of them, who begged for anonymity, disclosed: "He was recently angry with me for calling him Uncle Ebrima. He said he's not my uncle because we are not related."
According to her, the government spokesperson's eldest son, who lives in the USA, is older than her and that's why she decided to address him as an uncle.
Meanwhile, Ebrima Sankare has allegedly requested taxpayer-funded police protection at his compound in Banjulinding, where he is planning to move in with his second wife before Tobaski.
A source revealed: "He recently built another house in his compound and he's planning to move in with his second wife, Haddy. But I heard State House refused to provide him and his family round-the-clock police protection."
When asked why the government spokesperson wants police protection at his Banjulinding compound, he responded: "He said he needs protection from UDP militants."
Ebrima Sankareh is one of the most controversial officials in Barrow's government.