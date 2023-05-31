Aisha Fatty empties her bank accounts!

Aisha Fatty appears to be moving her money to friends and family in an attempt to avoid returning over D50 million to her ex-fiance Abdoulie Cham.
According to a bank statement obtained by What's On-Gambia, the famous socialite and her company, Metro Hair Plus have less than D50,000 at Eco Bank.
On February 16, 2023, Aisha withdrew D10.8 million from her account after hearing that Abdoulie filed a civil lawsuit at the High Court claiming millions from her.
A source disclosed that Aisha also emptied her bank accounts at Guaranty Trust Bank.
"She withdrew D5 million and 100,000 Euros from Guaranty Trust Bank. I think she still has a few million in one of the accounts," said the source.
Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul recently approved the freezing of the socialite's bank accounts following an application by Abdoulie's lawyers.
Aisha and her ex-fiance started their love relationship in 2021 and he proposed to marry her and they began preparations for their marriage.
After allegedly collecting millions of Dalasis and gifts from the Senegalese-Gambian business tycoon, Aisha abruptly pulled the plug on their engagement.
The socialite, who recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, is expected to re-appear in court on June 22.