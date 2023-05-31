DEPORTATION: Rapper Bai Babu says Gambia Government is cruel and heartless

Germany-based rap-mbalax star recently took to social media to slam the government for accepting deportees from Germany, Italy, and other European countries.
"Very wicked government in The Gambia. Very wicked," he said.
The "Fahass" hitmaker threatened to attack the immigration officers who are allegedly assisting German authorities to accelerate the procedures for the identification of failed asylum seekers.
Meanwhile, one Raymon Stutt Gard Sarr, a former civil servant, has called for a moratorium on the deportation crisis and for Gambian migrants to exhaust their appeal rights.
In a marathon post, he wrote: "Germany should place a moratorium on this deportation and deportees must exhaust their rights of appeal. What Europe is impliedly telling us is they have given the Gambia Government Millions of Euros since Jammeh left."
More than 25 Gambians were last week deported from Germany and Italy. Some of them alleged they were tortured in German detention centers.