Girl reveals dream involving herself, ST and ST's ex-wife

In a message to What's On-Gambia, a young woman disclosed she recently had a dream in which she was savagely beaten up by ST's ex-wife Binta Tamba.
"My dream about them was that I visited them as a normal friend, but guess what? I was beaten up by Binta," she said.
The young woman also disclosed that in the dream ST held her hand during the assault.
She begged What's On-Gambia to assist her to meet the "Cigaretto" hitmaker, saying: "This is the third time I am dreaming about ST. I just want to hear his voice."
She continued: "I swear I don't need anything from him. I just want to see him and that's all."
ST is currently warming up for his first Europe tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. He's expecting to perform in Germany, Italy, and other European countries.