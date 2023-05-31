D Jobz wears D17,000 necktie to Wah Sahalat Music Awards

D Jobz looked like a Hollywood star at the Wah Sa Halat Music Awards 2023, wearing a D15,000 necktie for the occasion.
The famous music business manager was among the VIP guests who graced the event, which celebrates the very best in the country's music industry of the past year.
In a chat with What's On-Gambia, D Jobz revealed he bought his tie for 300 dollars.
He explained: "Hex Tie is a glass tie that has different types. I have two types, emirates, and Emperando Larva."
D Jobz is one of the most successful managers in the country's music industry. He helped guide the careers of many budding musicians into success.