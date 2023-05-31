Ruger thanks Gambian fans after QCity concert

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Ruger took to his TikTok page to thank his Gambian fans for coming out in their numbers to attend his concert at QCity on Saturday.
"The love is real and pure, thank you Gambia," he wrote
But many Gambian TikTok users slammed Ruger for sending comedian Tida Jobe off the stage during his performance in front of hundreds of fans.
"One of the most disrespectful nights ever for Gambians. How can you disrespect a woman like that on stage," wrote one of them.
Another wrote: "The truth is we the Gambians love you, but we are not happy with what you did to our comedian Tida Jobe on stage."