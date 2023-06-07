Backway boy threatens to post naked photos of estranged wife

A backway boy, Musa Jallow has allegedly threatened to post naked photos of his estranged wife in a WhatsApp group he recently created.
Musa met his estranged wife online and they got married on October 14, 2022. He flew to The Gambia for their honeymoon, which ended in disaster after she caught him having sex with another woman.
Musa's estranged wife disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "When he came, we rented an apartment in Busumbala. I caught him in bed with another girl. The girl was wearing my shirt. I was shocked and immediately walked away."
She continued: "He is very violent and that was why I refused to return."
According to her, Musa recently shared some of her nude photos on Snapchat but she was able to quickly report his account and it was disabled.
"He's now threatening to share the photos in a WhatsApp group that he created and added all my contacts," she said.