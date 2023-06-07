Guest House owner looking for African-American woman who left without paying after sex with PIU officer

An African-American woman is on the run after she stayed at a Guest House in Sukuta for ten days and left without paying a D7000 bill.
The owner of the guest house disclosed: "She came with one Fula boy and stayed with him for the first four days. Then she came with another guy during her last days. He's a PIU officer."
According to her, the woman stayed at her guest house from May 22 and left on June 1st without informing him.
"She sent me a text message on June 1 that she was going to the bank and will be back to pay the bill and then check out. While I was waiting for her, the shopkeeper next door came with the key to the apartment and said the lady told him to give it to me," she said.
The guest house owner continued: "She is an African-American living in the country. And I believe this is not the first time she is doing this. She goes by the name Lisa and her Gambian name is Fatima Mbye."
One of her ex-boyfriends disclosed she enjoys sleeping around with young boys.
The bill for the apartment and services over her ten-day stay was D17,400. She paid D10,400 and left without paying the rest.