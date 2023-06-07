What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Teacher wants divorce-seeking wife to return all the money he spent on her

Written by Lamin Saidy

Teacher

A teacher in Abuko wants his divorce-seeking wife to return the dowry and all the money he spent on her.

A source disclosed: "The wife is back at her parents' house. He wants the wife back or they return all the money he spent on her."

The estranged couple, who have a child together, are expected to appear before the Bundung Islamic Court on Thursday, June 8.

In a summons letter to the teacher signed by the Principal Cadi, the court wrote: "You are hereby summoned to appear before this Honourable Court the 8th Day of June, 2023 at 10:00 in the forenoon to answer a complaint preferred against you by Fatoumatta (surname deleted), amounting to seeking for divorce, child maintenance and also property recovery."

The teacher alleged his father-in-law is behind their marriage problems

"Her father refused to let her return to me because I am poor and live in a single room," he said.