Teacher wants divorce-seeking wife to return all the money he spent on her

A teacher in Abuko wants his divorce-seeking wife to return the dowry and all the money he spent on her.
A source disclosed: "The wife is back at her parents' house. He wants the wife back or they return all the money he spent on her."
The estranged couple, who have a child together, are expected to appear before the Bundung Islamic Court on Thursday, June 8.
In a summons letter to the teacher signed by the Principal Cadi, the court wrote: "You are hereby summoned to appear before this Honourable Court the 8th Day of June, 2023 at 10:00 in the forenoon to answer a complaint preferred against you by Fatoumatta (surname deleted), amounting to seeking for divorce, child maintenance and also property recovery."
The teacher alleged his father-in-law is behind their marriage problems
"Her father refused to let her return to me because I am poor and live in a single room," he said.