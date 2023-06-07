Girl exposes boy who insulted her for ignoring his text messages

A young woman recently took to her Facebook to expose one Buba Sonko who insulted her for not answering his messages.
"Hana legi reply message by force la?" she wrote.
One of her friends commented: "This guy is crazy. Tell him to be careful."
The young woman later contacted What's On-Gambia and shared some of the offensive messages she received from Buba.
In one of the messages, he wrote: "Fuck you. I am texting, you ignoring me. You think you're better than me. Eba bea."
According to his Facebook profile, Buba is single. He attended Kanifing East Senior Secondary School.