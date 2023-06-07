Hussain Dada announces debut European tour

Hussain Dada will be embarking on his debut European tour. The rapper has shared that he will be heading to Europe this summer.
"Europe, Badboy Dada is coming for the first time. Gambian music to the world," he wrote on social media.
One of his followers commented: "Big win bro. Double steady following."
Another wrote: "We can't wait to see you, Badboy Dada. We are proud of you."
As of right now, the tour comprises four stops, beginning in Bremen on June 10, followed by Bologna a week later. From there, Hussain Dada will perform in Stuttgart and Amsterdam before wrapping up the tour in Scandinavia.