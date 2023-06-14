What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

In Jarra, nurse accused of having sex with pregnant women to make delivery easier

Written by Eddy Jatta

Jarra nurse

A nurse in one of the health centers in Jarra, Lower River Region has been accused of sleeping with pregnant women to make delivery easier.

The nurse (name withheld) is said to be the head of the maternity ward in his health center.

A source disclosed: "He sleeps with the pregnant women who come to his ward, lying to them that having sex with him would make delivery easier."

He added: "I heard many women complaining about him. I really feel sorry for them."

According to him, some of the victims are Seengalese from the Casamance region.

"He sleeps with them inside the health center. I was even telling some women that we should set a plan and get him arrested by the police," said the source.