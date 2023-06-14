Will Turkey extradite Aisha Fatty to The Gambia?

Famous socialite Aisha Fatty is wanted for jumping bail. The Magistrates' Court in Banjul has already issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
Aisha was recently dragged to court by her former fiance, Abdoulie Cham for allegedly defrauding him out of over D100 million after a promise of "building a future together".
The pair met in Dakar through a mutual friend and they began a relationship. The socialite allegedly pulled the plug on the relationship after defrauding the businessman.
Following her first appearance before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul, Aisha allegedly absconded to Turkey via Morocco using a different passport.
The Gambian-Eggytian beauty is widely believed to be one of the richest young women in the country. She became a multi-millionaire at a very young age after amassing millions of Dalasi and gifts including gold and diamond jewelry from her ex-boyfriends.
Aisha owns a multi-million Dalasi mansion in Bijilo that she allegedly received as a gift from General Saul Badjie - one of former President Yahya Jammeh's most trusted aides.