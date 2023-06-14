Girl shocked to discover on What's On-Gambia that her fiance is a married man

A young woman has shared her heartbreak after discovering on What's On-Gambia that her Italy-based fiance, Musa Jallow is married.
Nancy Sowe, who introduced her fiance to her parents as the love of her life, said she was left broken by Musa's deceit and lies.
"I was reading your Wednesday stories last week when I saw a story in which he was accused of starting a WhatsApp group to share his wife's naked photos," she said.
The devastated lady continued: This Musa Jallow promised to marry me and we have been dating for almost a year and he was here last December. I didn't know he is married.
"I even introduced him to my mum and dad. He promised to marry me after the Tobaski."
In a chat with What's On-Gambia that was published on Wednesday, June 7, Musa's now estranged wife accused him of threatening to post her nude photos on social media.
The wife alleged she caught him in their bed with another woman during his last holiday in The Gambia.