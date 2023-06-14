SHOCKING REVELATION: Gambian slay queens are banging Senegalese sugar daddies for money

In a marathon message to What's On-Gambia, a young woman, who begged for anonymity, alleged that many Gambian slay queens who frequently visit the Senegalese capital of Dakar are engaged in sex work.
According to her, they make millions of CFA franc sleeping with Senegalese sugar daddies, who also lavish them with expensive gifts including designer bags, watches, and jewelry.
She alleged that the sugar daddies come from all different backgrounds, such as politicians, senior government officials, and businessmen. Most of them are over 50 – and some are married.
"They take the girls to hotels and guest houses in Dakar or Saly," said the young woman.
She continued: "I did my own investigation. To cut the story short, let parents be very vigilant with their daughters now. Right now, there are many of them in Senegal to raba raba for their Tobaski.
She claimed one of the slay queens is her cousin, who pretends to be a businesswoman.
"I am not here to tarnish their character, but I want something good for them in the future," she said.