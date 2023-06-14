Here is President Adama Barrow's favorite food

Since his election victory in 2016 that ended Jammeh's 22-year-old rule, there has been plenty of evidence that President Adama Barrow loves food.
According to a source close to the First Family, the president's favorite Gambian meal is mbahal, which is widely believed to be one of the healthiest dishes in Africa.
Barrow, like most Gambians, enjoys a dirty mbahal that has all the basic ingredients including netetu, groundnut, and salted dry fish from Tanji.
The Gambian leader, who recently announced that he's planning to seek a third term in 2026, is said to prefer mbahal which is prepared by his own wives.
Another Gambian food that Barrow is a fan of is plasas.