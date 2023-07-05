First Class Chick reveals the truth about her tattoos

Famous slay queen First Class Chick has revealed to What's On-Gambia that each of the tattoos on her body holds a special meaning and she doesn’t regret any one of them.
"All the tattoos on my body have a special meaning. They are memories that I will never forget until death," she said.
She added: "I have been through a lot at an early age. Long story short, I feel more attractive, stronger, and more confident having overcome the fear of pain. My tattoos make me mentally stronger."
According to First Class Chick, she spent over D17,000 tattooing her body. She disclosed: "Tattoo is very expensive in The Gambia. I paid D10,000 for the tattoo on my chest.
"For the one on my leg, I paid D5000 because I brought him a lot of customers. I love tattoos."
First Class Chick is one of the most controversial young women on social media. She has thousands of followers, most of them young men.