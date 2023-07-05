Is this the biggest Gambian feud on Snapchat? Fadis Kloset’s CEO clears air on audio leak scandal

The CEO of Fadis Kloset, Fatou Ceesay has taken to her Snapchat to clear the air over leaked audios from a controversial chat group, where they gossip about other girls.
In a marathon post, she disclosed the group chat was created by her friends for her birthday, and "it ended up being our sanctuary page and we talked about everything on there."
Fatou wrote: "To anyone that thinks the audios were leaked by my own friends and feel like I need to watch my circle those people are my sisters from kindergarten and I trust them with my life. But then they added two other people, so apparently one of them never had good intentions for me and kept those audios for a day like this! Gambians nak awma ak ken ben problem and I'm not gonna hold anyone accountable for their opinions about me on this issue. One thing I'm not gonna take is anyone putting up my pictures or mentioning my name. I will come after you with my life!
"I have my family's support and my friends as well but I told them to stay away since this is my battle and I will fight it! My life routine is not gonna change for what exactly? To y'all saying I should relocate to where? For what? I'm not going anywhere for fucks sake! I will still dress up nice, smell good and party like I used to."
Fatou continued: "I'm not here for sympathy and I care less about y'all cheerleading committee coming after me... If anyone is honest here we all gossip about everyone. Well, my audios are out, how about y'all witches and wizards that literally claim that you lot are loyal? Fii fateh hejut fi and this is Banjul no one can curse out anyone!
"I'm not here seeking validation from anyone nor owe anyone any explanations but I feel like I'm not a coward so I'm standing up for myself."
The leaked audios are currently making the rounds on social media.